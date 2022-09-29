Daily Hammer Podcast: Disappointing dose of deja vu for Atlanta

For the second straight Wednesday, the Braves experienced a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. This time around, the Braves actually came back twice but loss the game in extra innings. Though there were a few encouraging signs, such as the bullpen and Matt Olson continuing to work his way out of an extended slump, the end result is Atlanta once again falling one game behind the New York Mets in the NL East.

Shawn Coleman recaps the Wednesday’s action and highlights a few storylines for upcoming series against the Mets:

Offensive struggles return at inopportune time

Braves bullpen excels once again

Matt Olson continues to see his power return to form

How might lineup look for Mets Series?

Who will man second base?

The Braves must have the better overall pitching this weekend

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, iHeartRadio or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.