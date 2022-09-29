September 28: Nationals 3, Braves 2

The Atlanta Braves saw their winning streak come to an end and once again slipped behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings after a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals Wednesday night. Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs (one earned) in 3 2/3 innings but the Braves were unable to solve Josiah Gray who allowed just two hits and one run over six innings. Atlanta tied the game on an infield hit by Michael Harris and a throwing error in the eighth, but CJ Abrams’ walk-off single in the 10th against Jackson Stephens send the Braves to a 3-2 loss.

Wednesday Notables

Home runs: Matt Olson (30)

WP — Kyle Finnegan (6-4): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Jackson Stephens (3-3): 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Up Next

The Braves will enjoy their final off day of the regular season Thursday before starting a crucial three-game series at Truist Park Friday against the New York Mets.