This Day in Braves History: September 3

By Kris Willis
Baseball Card Of Warren Spahn Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1926 - The Braves give up a National League record 12 runs in the fifth inning of a 17-3 loss to the Giants. 17-year old Mel Ott goes 3-for-3 at the plate and steals a base.

1927 - Doc Gautreau sets a major league record by stealing home twice against Brooklyn. No one else will duplicate this feat until Vic Power in 1958.

1956 - The Braves set a home night game attendance record by drawing 47,604 fans for a doubleheader split against the Redlegs.

1957 - Warren Spahn tosses his 41st shutout in an 8-0 win over Chicago.

1966 - 18-year old pitcher Charlie Vaughn beats the Astros 12-2 for his first and only major league win. Vaughn will make one more major league appearance, in relief in 1969.

1991 - Jeff Blauser suffers a broken two and will miss the next two weeks in a game against Montreal.

1996 - Marquis Grissom begins the game with a leadoff home run off of Dave Burba but it will be Atlanta’s only hit of the game in a 5-1 loss to the Reds.

MLB History

1906 - Ty Cobb returns to the Detroit lineup for the first time in six weeks and has a single and a steal, but misplays a fly ball into a home run to send the Tigers to a 1-0 loss.

1921 - Babe Ruth hits his 50th home run of the season to help the Yankees to a 9-3 win over the Senators.

1928 - Ty Cobb records the final hit of his career, a pinch-hit double for the A’s against Bump Hadley.

1939 - With a 6:30 pm Sunday curfew approaching, the Yankees begin stalling to avoid a loss in Boston. The fans at Fenway Park become irate and litter the field with cushions and debris. Umpire Cal Hubbard forfeits the game to the Yankees as a result but American League president Will Harridge overrules him calling the game a 5-5 tie while issuing a fine to the Yankees.

1954 - Ted Williams moves into fifth place on the all-time home run list with his 362nd home run.

1965 - In preparation for their move to Anaheim, the Los Angeles Angels change their name to the California Angels.

1984 - Bruce Sutter breaks the National League record for saves in a season with his 38th as the Cardinals beat the Mets 7-3.

1992 - Baseball owners vote 18-9 calling for the resignation of commissioner Fay Vincent.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

