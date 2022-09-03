Atlanta Braves News: Travis d’Arnaud goes deep in 8-1 win, Michael Harris named NL Rookie of the Month, and more

The Atlanta Braves have turned in a three-game win streak after defeating the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Friday night. Charlie Morton was on the bump and tossed 5.2 frames. He surrendered one run, struck out seven, and walked two. Miami’s lone run came via a home run in the third inning.

The Braves tallied 11 hits, with five of them being homers. Vaugn Grissom, Michael Harris II, and Austin Riley each collected a homer. Travis d’Arnaud collected two and went yard in the fourth and seventh.

The Braves have hit the second most home runs in the majors this season with 196. They trail the New York Yankees, who have hit 205.

The Braves go for the series win tonight at 7:20 as Jake Odorizzi goes head-to-head with righty Edward Cabrera.

Braves News:

Michael Harris II brings home National League Rookie of the Month honors for August. He slashed .337/.400/.589 in the month of August.

Brian Snitker discusses Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment, and more.

Ozzie Albies went 0-for-4 with a strikeout as he began his rehab assignment with the Gwinnett Stripers.

MLB News:

Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows will miss the remainder of the season with mental health concerns. He released a statement regarding his recent mental health battles.

San Francisco Giants 1B Brandon Belt will undergo surgery on his right knee today. The procedure will end his season. The 34-year-old has hit just .213 across 298 plate appearances this season.

Los Angeles Angels 1B Jared Walsh underwent thoracic outlet surgery on Thursday. He is expected to be ready for Spring Training. Walsh ended his season slashing .215/.269/.374.

The San Francisco Giants have had extension talks with OF Joc Pederson. Pederson was originally signed to a one-year, $6M deal.