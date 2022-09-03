 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves recall Bryce Elder from Gwinnett to start Saturday’s game against Miami

Jake Odorizzi had been scheduled to start Saturday’s game.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Saturday morning recalling right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple A Gwinnett. The team also announced that he will start Saturday’s game against the Marlins. Jake Odorizzi had been scheduled to start Saturday’s game. Reliever Jay Jackson was optioned to Triple A following Friday’s win to make room on the active roster.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano reports that Odorizzi is dealing with some arm fatigue and that he is currently penciled in to start one of the games in Seattle on Atlanta’s upcoming road trip.

Elder was lined up to start Saturday’s game for Gwinnett. He made four starts in April and largely struggled with his command and was plagued by walks. He returned to the majors for a start on August 14 in Miami and was impressive allowing one run while setting a career-high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

