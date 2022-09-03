Braves recall Bryce Elder from Gwinnett to start Saturday’s game against Miami

The Atlanta Braves announced a roster move Saturday morning recalling right-hander Bryce Elder from Triple A Gwinnett. The team also announced that he will start Saturday’s game against the Marlins. Jake Odorizzi had been scheduled to start Saturday’s game. Reliever Jay Jackson was optioned to Triple A following Friday’s win to make room on the active roster.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Bryce Elder to Atlanta after optioning RHP Jay Jackson to Triple-A Gwinnett following last night’s game. Elder is set to start tonight’s game vs. Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 3, 2022

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano reports that Odorizzi is dealing with some arm fatigue and that he is currently penciled in to start one of the games in Seattle on Atlanta’s upcoming road trip.

Elder was lined up to start Saturday’s game for Gwinnett. He made four starts in April and largely struggled with his command and was plagued by walks. He returned to the majors for a start on August 14 in Miami and was impressive allowing one run while setting a career-high with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.