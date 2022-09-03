Braves look to secure another series win Saturday against the Marlins

After knocking off Sandy Alcantara in the series opener, the Atlanta Braves will try to keep it rolling Saturday when they continue their series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta tagged Alcantara for six runs and three homers in an 8-1 win Friday night. They have won three straight and can secure another series win with a victory Saturday.

Jake Odorizzi had been scheduled to start the second game of the series, but the Braves announced Saturday morning that the team had recalled Bryce Elder from Gwinnett and that he would make Saturday’s start instead of Odorizzi. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Justin Toscano reported that Odorizzi is dealing with some arm fatigue similar to what Kyle Wright dealt with in August.

Elder was part of the Braves’ rotation during April and largely struggled with his control. He has made 17 starts at Gwinnett and has a 4.64 ERA and a 4.53 FIP in 99 innings. While those numbers don’t look impressive, he has pitched better of late and has a 2.88 ERA over his last seven Triple A outings. The Braves called him up for a spot start on August 14 in Miami and he was impressive allowing three hits and a run over seven innings to go along with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Right-hander Edward Cabrera will make his ninth start of the season for the Marlins Saturday. Cabrera rejoined Miami’s rotation in August and logged four straight scoreless appearances highlighted by a two-hit, eight scoreless inning performance in Oakland on August 22. He struggled in his last outing against the Dodgers allowing five hits, three walks and six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Austin Riley extended his hitting streak to six-straight games and homered for the third straight game to set a new career-high with 34 for the season. He is 10-for-23 during his six-game hitting streak with two doubles and three home runs. Michael Harris won his second Rookie of the Month Award Friday and then went out and had two hits, including his 15th home run of the season. Harris currently has a 10-game hitting streak and has homered in two straight. He is 15-for-34 with five doubles and three homers during that span.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 3, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan