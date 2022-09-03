 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marlins vs Braves game thread

Bryce Elder vs. Edward Cabrera

By Kris Willis
/ new
Colorado Rockies v Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to four-straight games Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta tagged Sandy Alcantara for six runs in the opener on their way to an 8-1 win. Bryce Elder will start Saturday for Atlanta while Miami will go with right-hander Edward Cabrera.

William Contreras returns to the lineup Saturday and will be behind the plate and hit fifth. Marcell Ozuna will make his second straight start in left field and will bat eighth. Eddie Rosario gets the start in right field and will round things out in the ninth spot.

For the Marlins, Joey Wendle will lead off and play shortstop. Nick Fortes will hit second and will be behind the plate. Peyton Burdick gets the start in left field and will hit eighth while Luke Williams will be at third and bat ninth.

Saturday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power