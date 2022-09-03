Marlins vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to extend their winning streak to four-straight games Saturday when they continue a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Atlanta tagged Sandy Alcantara for six runs in the opener on their way to an 8-1 win. Bryce Elder will start Saturday for Atlanta while Miami will go with right-hander Edward Cabrera.

William Contreras returns to the lineup Saturday and will be behind the plate and hit fifth. Marcell Ozuna will make his second straight start in left field and will bat eighth. Eddie Rosario gets the start in right field and will round things out in the ninth spot.

For the Marlins, Joey Wendle will lead off and play shortstop. Nick Fortes will hit second and will be behind the plate. Peyton Burdick gets the start in left field and will hit eighth while Luke Williams will be at third and bat ninth.

#Marlins lineup vs the Braves and behind Edward Cabrera. Nick Fortes catching and batting second. No Rojas so Wendle at shortstop and Luke Williams at third. Burdick-Bleday-Anderson outfield pic.twitter.com/XuXXLwPOXF — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) September 3, 2022

Saturday’s game has a scheduled start time of 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.