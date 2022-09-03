Brian Snitker on Jake Odorizzi, outfield situation

Jake Odorizzi was originally penciled in to start Saturday’s matchup for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins. However, he was scratched this morning and was replaced by Bryce Elder who was recalled from Gwinnett. Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Odorizzi is fine, but was dealing with what they are calling arm fatigue.

“He’s fine. Just got a little arm fatigue, we’re calling it,” Snitker said. “Nothing bad. It’s just an opportunity with the extra pitchers that we can fire somebody in here. Then the fact that we got Jesse back to give us some length. We’ll skip a turn and get him back in there against Seattle.”

Odorizzi has made five starts for Atlanta since he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Astros in exchange for reliever Will Smith. He last pitched on Sunday night in St. Louis where he allowed four hits, two runs and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings. Snitker said that Odorizzi had been dealing with the issue and could have pitched, but they had the opportunity to give him some extra time and took advantage of it.

“He’s been feeling it. We were kind of waiting. He threw a little bit and we were going to see,” Snitker said.

The situation worked out perfectly since Elder was lined up to start Saturday’s game for Gwinnett. Atlanta called upon him to make a spot start in Miami on August 14 and he was impressive holding the Marlins to just three hits and a run over seven innings while setting a career-high with 10 strikeouts.

“For what he did the last time, your kind of confident in bringing the guy back to do that,” Snitker said of Elder. “We had a couple of choices that we could have used, but this actually was his day. Looking at it a couple days ago, it’s worked out perfect really.”

Outfield Situation

Atlanta’s outfield situation remains fluid and Snitker said that the team will continue to juggle its options in hopes that someone gets hot.

“We are going to kind of spray all that thing around,” Snitker said. “We’ve got three guys and we’ll see if we can get a couple of them hot.”

Ronald Acuña Jr. will DH for the third straight game Saturday night. He was limping noticeably during a late inning double in Friday’s win although he was out for early batting practice Saturday. Marcell Ozuna made his first appearance since August 21 Friday night and will start in left for the second straight day. Snitker said Friday that he didn’t think Eddie Rosario’s hamstring was 100 percent yet, but Rosario is in the lineup Saturday and will play right field. Robbie Grossman will sit after going 1-for-12 over his last four games.