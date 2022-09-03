September 3: Braves 2, Marlins 1

A walk-off walk in the ninth inning by Robbie Grossman allowed the Atlanta Braves to avoid disaster and capture a 2-1 victory over the Miami Marlins. Bryce Elder turned in another solid performance by tossing six scoreless innings. Austin Riley homered for the fourth consecutive game to give the Braves a 1-0 advantage. Kenley Jansen blew the save in the ninth, but a pair of key hits by Matt Olson and Michael Harris were key in the decisive ninth.

Saturday Notables

Home Runs: Austin Riley (34)

WP — Tyler Matzek (4-2): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

LP — Steven Okert (5-2): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Up Next

The series will wrap up on Sunday with Max Fried matching up against Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez.