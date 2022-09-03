Braves walk-off Marlins after another Kenley Jansen blown save

In a game that turned interesting late, the Braves used a strong start from Bryce Elder, a solo homer from Austin Riley, and a walk-off walk from Robbie Grossman to outlast Miami 2-1.

Elder, starting his second game since the All-Star break, and both against the lowly Marlins, pitched a strong six innings, only allowing 2 hits and 2 walks and striking out 6 in a scoreless outing.

The only scoring through the first 8 innings happened in the 4th, when Austin Riley launched a 1-2 slider for a rocket home run down the left-field line, his 35th of the season, and gave the Braves a 1-0 lead.

The bullpen followed it up Elder’s solid outing with a perfect inning from AJ Minter in the seventh, and a scoreless frame from Rasiel Iglesias in the eighth, and it looked liked the Braves were going get out of the game with that same 1-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the rough adventures of Kenley Jansen continued tonight after he gave up a single, single and a walk to start the ninth. That was followed by a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 1-1, and gave Jansen his sixth blown save of the season, his most since 2019 when he had eight with the Dodgers.

Jansen recored one more out, and then after a lengthy delay due to an injury to the home plate umpire, Tyler Matzek was brought in the finish off the ninth, which he did in one pitch.

In the bottom half, Matt Olson started the inning off with a line drive single, followed by opposite field double from Michael Harris II. Miami then automatically walked Vaughn Grissom to load the bases with one out. Travis d’Arnaud lined out to the third base, bringing Robbie Grossman to the plate:

Matzek picked up the shortest win of his or anyone’s career.

The walk-off improved the Braves record to 83-51 on the season and picked them up a game in the NL East after the Mets lost earlier in the night. Their division deficit now sits at 2 games and the Braves will look for their 5th win in a row and a sweep of Miami in Sunday’s series finale. Max Fried will start Sunday against Pablo Lopez.