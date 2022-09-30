Braves News: NL East showdown preview, minor league season concludes, and more

The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets for one final series this regular season with the three-game set beginning Friday night. The first-place Mets have a one-game advantage over the Braves in the division. A Braves sweep is ideal, given it would break the tie in the division.

The Braves have won six of their last ten in addition to their impressive 52-26 record at home. The Mets are 7-3 over their last ten and have a 47-31 record on the road.

The series gets underway tonight at 7:20 ET with Max Fried on the bump, squaring off against Jacob deGrom. deGrom has made just ten starts this season but has dominated the Braves lineup in each of them. Fried is making his 30th start of the season after getting a few extra rest days in preparation for this crucial series. The series opener can be found on Bally Sports Southeast.

The series continues into Saturday night as the Braves send out Kyle Wright to take on Max Scherzer. In three outings against the Braves this season, Scherzer has struck out 28 and allowed just ten hits. Kyle Wright has yet to make an impressive start against the Mets this season, but has had a solid last few outings. Game two can be viewed on FOX.

All eyes will be on Sunday night’s series finale as it gets underway on ESPN at 7:08 ET. Charlie Morton will make his final regular season start against righty Chris Bassitt. Bassitt has pitched twice against Atlanta and the clubs have split his starts. Charlie Morton looks to get back on track after a shaky September.

Braves News:

Jared Shuster turned in a rough start to end the Braves’ minor league season.

Between the bullpen, starting rotation, and position players, the 2022 Braves are one of the most well-rounded teams from recent years.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps Atlanta’s disappointing loss to the Nationals on Wednesday.

MLB News:

Miami Marlins righty Sixto Sanchez will undergo shoulder surgery on October 5. The 24-year-old is expected to be ready by Spring Training.

The New York Mets promoted top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez ahead of the series in Atlanta. Baseball America ranks the 20-year-old as the sixth top prospect. It is the first major league call up for the Venezuela native.