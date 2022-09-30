Braves vs. Mets open 3-game series in Atlanta to decide the National League East

With just six games remaining in the 2022 regular season, the Atlanta Braves will begin their most crucial series yet when they begin a three-game set against the New York Mets Friday night. The Braves enter play Friday one game back in the NL East standings and need to sweep the three-game series in order to claim the tie breaker advantage should the two teams tie at the end of the season.

We will be updating this article with pregame and postgame coverage so be sure to check back throughout the day.

Friday’s series opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and New York’s Jacob deGrom. Fried was originally scheduled to pitch in Washington earlier this week, but the Braves opted to give him a few extra days of rest. Starting him Friday also gives them the option of pitching him next Wednesday in Miami in the regular season finale should that game be important. The Mets also juggled their rotation to line up deGrom for Friday night’s game.

The playoff picture for the National League is still unsettled going into the weekend. In addition to the Braves and Mets battling it out for the NL East crown, the Padres currently hold a 2.5 game lead over the Phillies for the second wild card. Philadelphia enters Friday with a just a half game lead over the Brewers for the final wild card spot. The Phillies are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Washington Friday although the weather forecast isn’t good. The Brewers will host the Marlins Friday in a game that will feature a good pitching matchup between Sandy Alcantara and Corbin Burnes.

The Mets are adding catcher Francisco Alvarez to their active roster in time for Friday’s series opener in Atlanta. Alvarez just wrapped up his Triple A season where he hit .234/.382/.443 with nine home runs and a 121 wRC+.

There were initially fears that this weekend’s series in Atlanta would be severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. It appears that they may have dodged that scenario as Ian pushed further east. The forecast for Truist Park is calling for a temperature around 70 for first pitch with a slight chance of rain late in the evening.