Daily Hammer Podcast: Battle of aces kicks of wild weekend at Truist

It is quite simple for the Braves this weekend in Atlanta: they have to at least win this series, and really need to sweep it, to have a true chance at winning a 5th straight NL East Division crown.

Can it be done? Sure.

Will it be done? That remains to be seen, and will be very difficult to accomplish.

The series kicks off with Max Fried facing off against Jacob deGrom. While deGrom is clearly still among the best starters in the game, he has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his past three starts. That should give the Braves a bit of hope if Max Fried can be at his best on Friday.

Shawn Coleman breaks down a few keys to win for Atlanta on Friday:

current playoff odds for Braves and Mets

Dansby Swanson could be a big key this series

If the Braves can keep the game close early, numbers play to their advantage late

The Braves biggest advantage may be their bullpen this weekend

