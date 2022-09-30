Michael Harris hitting third again, William Contreras at DH for Braves

Brian Snitker has used the lead up time over the last week or so to experiment with his lineup. We will see some of those results Friday night when the Atlanta Braves begin a big three-game series against the New York Mets.

Michael Harris will hit third for the second straight game in front of Austin Riley and Matt Olson. It is for good reason as Harris has been one of the team’s most consistent performers offensively while playing Gold Glove caliber defense in centerfield. Harris is hitting .327/.347/.582 with six home runs in September and is one home run away from becoming the first Braves rookie in franchise history to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Travis d’Arnaud will catch and hit sixth while William Contreras slots in as the DH and will bat seventh. Ronald Acuña Jr’s return to the outfield has allowed the Braves to get Contreras’ bat into the lineup on a more regular basis. Contreras has taken advantage and has put up a 147 wRC+ through 18 games in September. Orlando Arcia starts at second base for the fourth straight game. Arcia homered twice in Atlanta’s three game series in Washington.

For the Mets, Mark Canha will play left field and hit cleanup. Eduardo Escobar has been red hot in September and will hit sixth and play third base. Rookie Francisco Alvarez will make his major league debut as the DH and will bat seventh. Tomas Nido will catch and bat ninth.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.