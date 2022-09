The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will begin a pivotal three-game series at Truist Park Friday night. The Braves enter play Friday just one game behind the Mets in the NL East standings. The opener will feature a marquee pitching matchup between Atlanta’s Max Fried and New York’s Jacob deGrom.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast.

PREVIEW | LINEUPS