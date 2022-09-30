Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning.

Max Fried is out of tonight's game after five dominant innings.



Here's what happened in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/CEqGPti9C6 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 1, 2022

The Braves needed a good performance from Fried and he delivered. The run he allowed came in the second inning and was the result of a misplayed fly ball by Eddie Rosario in left field. Fried allowed four hits, one run and struck out three over five innings while retiring the last 10 batters he faced.

The Braves are clinging to a 2-1 lead against Jacob deGrom and are going to need the bullpen to cover the final four innings tonight.