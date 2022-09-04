Braves News: Jake Odorizzi update, Spencer Strider and more

Jake Odorizzi was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday’s game against Miami, but was scratched due to what was described as arm fatigue. Bryce Elder was recalled from Gwinnett to make the start.
Brian Snitker said that Odorizzi was fine, but had been feeling the fatigue for a while. With Elder scheduled to start for Gwinnett Saturday, they had the opportunity to use him for a spot start and give Odorizzi more time by skipping him in the rotation. Snitker said that Odorizzi would start one of the games in Seattle on the upcoming road trip.
More Braves News
- A bases loaded walk in the ninth by Robbie Grossman delivered a 2-1 win for the Braves over the Marlins Saturday night. Bryce Elder was pressed into duty and tossed six scoreless innings while Austin Riley homered for the fourth straight game.
- I’m not sure how the Rookie of the Year race will come out, but you can’t go wrong with either Michael Harris or Spencer Strider. Strider’s record setting performance Thursday night was the latest reminder that his special season isn’t over yet.
- The Braves currently have the fourth best schedule remaining with an opponents’ winning percentage of .504. The Cardinals (.469) and the Mets (.465) top the list.
MLB News
- The San Francisco Giants placed Alex Wood on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder impingement. Manager Gabe Kapler said that they would reevaluate Wood in about a week, but there is a chance that his season is over.
- The New York Yankees placed outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to inflammation in his wrist. The team also designated reliever Anthony Banda for assignment and recalled Estevan Florial and selected the contract of Ryan Weber to fill those spots on the active roster.
- The New York Mets placed reliever Trevor May on the injured list without a designation. They selected right-hander Bryce Montes de Oca to take his place on the roster. Given that there was no reason for May and that Motes de Oca wasn’t on the 40-man roster means that May is dealing with some sort of Covid situation.
- Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck will undergo back surgery next week and will miss the remainder of the season.
- Injured Rays shortstop Wander Franco is scheduled to join Triple A Durham Sunday to start a rehab assignment.
