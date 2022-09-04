 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Jake Odorizzi update, Spencer Strider and more

News and notes from Saturday.

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Jake Odorizzi was originally scheduled to pitch Saturday’s game against Miami, but was scratched due to what was described as arm fatigue. Bryce Elder was recalled from Gwinnett to make the start.

Brian Snitker said that Odorizzi was fine, but had been feeling the fatigue for a while. With Elder scheduled to start for Gwinnett Saturday, they had the opportunity to use him for a spot start and give Odorizzi more time by skipping him in the rotation. Snitker said that Odorizzi would start one of the games in Seattle on the upcoming road trip.

