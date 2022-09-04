September 4: Braves 7, Marlins 1

The Atlanta Braves ran their winning streak to five-straight and closed to within one game of the NL East lead Sunday afternoon with a 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Atlanta sweeps the three-game series and pick up a game on the Mets who lost again Sunday to the Nationals. Max Fried tossed five hitless innings before a two-hour rain delay ended his afternoon. Michael Harris had a three-hit game and extended his hitting streak to 11-straight games. Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits and also drove in a pair of runs.

Sunday Notables

Home Runs: Marcell Ozuna (21)

WP — Max Fried (13-5): 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K

LP — Pablo Lopez (8-9): 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Up Next

Atlanta will enjoy an off day Monday before heading out for a west coast trip that will take them to Oakland, Seattle and San Francisco.