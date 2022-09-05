This Day in Braves History: September 5

Braves Franchise History

1928 - George Sisler has four hits to help Boston to a doubleheader sweep over Brooklyn. Brooklyn records 13 hits in the 9-2 loss in the opener, but commits eight errors. Bob Smith tosses a two-hitter in the nightcap for Boston.

1954 - Hank Aaron has four hits to help the Braves to a 9-7 win over the Cubs, but suffers a broken ankle in the second game of the doubleheader and will miss the remainder of the season.

1972 - Felix Millan goes 5-for-5 to help the Braves to a 5-3 win over the Astros.

1982 - Despite giving up just one hit, an Al Oliver solo home run, the Braves lose to the Expos 2-1 on an error by Rafael Ramirez in the ninth inning.

MLB History

1918 - Babe Ruth allows six hits to help the Red Sox to a 1-0 win over the Cubs at Comiskey Park in Game 1 of the World Series. The Fall Classic is being played a month earlier due to World War I and is played at the White Sox home field instead of Weeghman Park due to the larger seating capacity.

1921 - Walter Johnson passes Cy Young to become the majors all-time strikeout leader with 2,287.

1968 - Gene Mauch is named manager of the new National League club in Montreal.

1989 - Deion Sanders homers to help the Yankees defeat the Mariners 12-2. He will make his NFL debut five days later with the Atlanta Falcons.

1995 - Cal Ripken ties Lou Gehrig’s all-time mark by appearing in his 2,130th consecutive game. The Orioles will beat the Angels 8-0.

1997 - Deion Sanders leaves the Reds to join the Dallas Cowboys for the remainder of the season. Sanders was leading the National League in stolen bases with 56, but will be passed by Tony Womack.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.