Braves News: Braves Sweep Marlins, Jackson Stephens Returns, plus more

What a fun weekend.

The Braves swept the Marlins over the weekend, mainly thanks to the long ball on Friday and Saturday and then some timely hitting on Sunday. The pitching staff looked great (for the most part.) And as a result, the Braves have now find themselves only one game behind the Mets in the NL East Division.

The Braves now have an off-day today, two games against the Athletics, and then an off-day again on Thursday. If Atlanta can continue its excellent offensive production, it can continue to put pressure on New York despite the Mets easy September schedule. The race is on, and hopefully Atlanta will be able to win a fifth straight division title.

