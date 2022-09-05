Monday night open thread

Here are the relevant games on the schedule for today:

The Blue Jays took Game 1 of a doubleheader in Baltimore, 7-3. However, the Yankees beat the Twins, 5-2 to maintain their lead. The second game of that doubleheader is ongoing, with the Orioles currently holding a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox hold a 3-2 lead over the Rays in the fifth at the time of writing, which could push the Rays back a game if the score holds.

The Brewers trail the Rockies, 3-2, in the sixth. A loss to the Rockies during what should be an easy and profitable week for them would really further ding up Milwaukee’s dwindling playoff odds.

The Padres host the Diamondbacks, with 2019 second-round pick Ryne Nelson set to make his MLB debut against Blake Snell.

I picked the White Sox-Mariners Lance Lynn/Marco Gonzales game as the key game to watch today, so maybe check that out. The White Sox can gain a game on the Twins with a win, as can the Guardians if they’re able to beat the Royals by sending Triston McKenzie against Brady Singer.