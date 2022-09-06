Road to Atlanta Podcast: Ozzie Albies rehab and September MiLB Update

Join us on the Road to Atlanta podcast, Battery Power’s weekly show dedicated to the Atlanta Braves Minor League system. This week, Eric Cole goes solo with Garrett Spain traveling, but fear not...he will be back soon. R2A is a leading source for recaps of the week’s news and action, opinions on the top prospects in the system, draft news, and interviews with players and other figures around baseball.

For this week’s episode, Eric gives updates on how Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka are doing as they continue their returns from injury. It sure doesn’t seem like Ozzie is that far away from returning. The usual breakdown of the minor leagues is also in this episodes with news and notes on guys such as Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd, Luis De Avila, and Nacho Alvarez.

