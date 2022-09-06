 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Atlanta heads west, Matt Olson returns to Oakland, more

The Braves embark on a lengthy West Coast road trip with hopes of returning to the top of the NL East.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After sweeping the Marlins over the weekend, the Braves enjoyed a day off on Monday before they begin a long road trip out west tonight in Oakland. Atlanta currently is one game back of the Mets (who were rained out on Monday.) Of course, along with plenty headlines for the Braves as a whole, one other fun narrative is Matt Olson returning to Oakland for the first time since being traded to the Braves.

While this return may not grab the headlines like when Freddie Freeman returned to Atlanta, Olson’s return to Oakland is significant due to what he meant to the franchise. While the writing was on the wall for a while that Olson would eventually be traded, he enjoyed the best year of his career in 2021 for the Athletics. Furthermore, by many accounts, Olson was an outstanding individual and teammate as well. One of the more fun things about baseball in recent years is seeing a player return to the home park of his former team. Hopefully it will be a great experience for Olson.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power