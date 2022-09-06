Braves at Athletics Game Thread 9/6/22:

The Braves are riding a wave of confidence following their sweep of the Miami Marlins to cap off a successful homestand last week. They’ll be riding that wave into the Bay Area as they’re set to take on the Oakland A’s for a quick two-game series. With Atlanta inching closer and closer to the top of the NL East, games like this matter a ton — even if the A’s are firmly planted in last place in the AL West. Hopefully we’ll be talking about the Braves taking care of business once it’s all said and done by the end of the night.