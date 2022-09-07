 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: John Smoltz picks up win No. 21

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves

Braves Franchise History

1928 - The Braves record 11 hits and three walks, but still can’t push across a run in a 4-0 loss in Philadelphia. They however, will come from behind in the night cap and rally in the 11th for a 4-3 win to split the doubleheader.

1996 - John Smoltz strikes out 13 and picks up his 21st win of the season as the Braves beat the Mets 6-1. Jermaine Dye had a three-run home run for Atlanta.

1997 - Denny Neagle picks up his 20th win of the season as he shuts out the Padres 4-0.

2012 - The Braves record their third straight shutout, beating the Mets 3-0. Paul Maholm picks up the win. Jason Heyward put Atlanta ahead with a solo shot in the fourth inning.

MLB History

1927 - Babe Ruth homers twice to help give the Yankees a 12-10 win over the Red Sox. He hit three in a doubleheader split the day before giving him a record tying five in three games.

1932 - Babe Ruth is hospitalized with pain in his side. He will be out of action for the next five days.

1954 - The Senators and Athletics draw just 460 fans for the smallest crowd ever at Griffith Stadium. The Senators win 5-4.

1973 - The Rangers fire manager Whitey Herzog and replace him with the recently fired Billy Martin.

1979 - Carl Yastrzemski records three hits to pass Ted Williams on the all-time list for total bases.

1984 - Dwight Gooden sets a National League record for rookies with his 228th strikeout of the season passing Grover Cleveland Alexander who established the record in 1911.

1992 - Commissioner Fay Vincent resigns three days after failing to receive a vote of confidence from the owners at a meeting in Rosemont, Illinois.

2010 - Trevor Hoffman becomes the first pitcher ever with 600 career saves in a 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

