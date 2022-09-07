September 6: Braves 10, Athletics 9

The Atlanta Braves got their road trip off to a good start Tuesday night by outlasting the Oakland A’s 10-9 in a wild victory. Matt Olson homered in his return to Oakland while rookie Vaughn Grissom tallied four hits. Kyle Wright struggled allowing a season-high eight runs in just four innings but the bullpen picked him up with Jesse Chavez, Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter and Kenley Jansen holding the A’s scoreless over the final four frames to nail down the win. With the win, Atlanta moved into a tie for first place with the Mets at the top of the NL East standings.

Tuesday Notables

Home Runs: Matt Olson (28), Sean Murphy (18), Seth Brown (20), Chad Pinder (11)

WP — Jesse Chavez (3-1): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

LP — Joel Payamps (3-4): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

SV — Kenley Jansen (32): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The series will conclude Wednesday afternoon (3:37 p.m. ET) with Spencer Strider matching up against Oakland left-hander Ken Waldichuk.