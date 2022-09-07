Spencer Strider, Braves look to complete two-game sweep in Oakland

After pulling out a wild 10-9 win Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will go for a series sweep against the Oakland Athletics. Tuesday’s win was Atlanta’s sixth straight overall and moved them into a tie with the Mets at the top of the NL East standings. New York is 51-34 since June 1, but has watched a 10.5 game lead evaporate because the Braves have gone 62-24.

They will look to keep the streak going Wednesday afternoon when Spencer Strider makes his 18th start of the season. Strider is coming off of a record setting performance where he broke John Smoltz’s Atlanta era record for strikeouts in a game with 16 against the Rockies. He allowed just two hits while throwing a season-high eight scoreless innings. Strider has allowed a total of three runs over his last four starts (25 innings) and has 36 strikeouts over that span. Since joining the rotation, he has been among the best starters in the game.

Left-hander Ken Waldichuk will make his second major league start for the A’s Wednesday afternoon. Oakland acquired Waldichuk from the New York Yankees along with Cooper Bowman, Luis Medina and JP Sears in exchange for Frankie Months and Lou Trivino at the deadline. He made his debut on September 1 against the Nationals where he allowed five hits and one run in 4 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out six.

The Braves battered Tuesday’s starter Cole Irvin for nine runs. They have feasted on left-handed pitching this season hitting .272/.349/.458 as a team with a 124 wRC+ which is the second-best mark in the majors trailing only the Cardinals.

Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth in Tuesday’s win just days after admitting that he had a mechanical flaw in his windup that was causing him issues. Jansen had allowed five runs in just three innings over his last four appearances before Tuesday and had four walks and just one strikeout.

Wednesday’s game has a scheduled start time of 3:37 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 7, 3:37 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan