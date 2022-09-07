Braves News: Atlanta outlasts A’s in slugfest, draft pick first impressions, and more

The ball was flying in Oakland on Tuesday night as the Atlanta Braves slid past the Oakland A’s 10-9 to win their sixth in a row. Kyle Wright was on the bump and turned in a shaky start. He lasted four innings and surrendered eight runs.

The offense picked up what the pitching was lacking. The Atlanta lineup tallied 13 hits and responded to nearly every defensive miscue. Matt Olson, in his first trip to Oakland since being traded, hit a three-run bomb in the third off of lefty Cole Irvin.

Olson wasn’t the only Brave who came to hit. Vaughn Grissom strung together four hits and collected two RBI. Oakland’s starter was chased out of the game early, tossing just 4.2 innings after giving up nine runs.

After a back-and-forth affair, the Braves secured their 85th win of the season and sit atop the NL East with the New York Mets, who dropped a game to the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier in the night.

The series continues this afternoon at 3:37 ET as the Braves look to pick up where they left off and take care of the A’s.

Braves News:

First impressions of Atlanta’s 2022 draft picks: Owen Murphy and JR Ritchie.

Ozzie Albies’ rehab assignment and a September MiLB update in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The New York Yankees placed 1B Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day IL prior to today’s doubleheader. Rizzo is suffering from a back injury, but the club has yet to release details.

Miami Marlins RHP Nick Neidert recently underwent surgery on his right knee. The recovery time has not been established, but the procedure may bring Neidert’s 2022 season to an end. The 25-year-old has been on the minor league injured list since August 9.

Former Kansas City Royals reliever Mark Littell passed away at 69. He appeared in nine MLB seasons and put together a career 3.32 ERA across 532 innings.