Braves vs Athletics game thread

Spencer Strider returns to the mound Wednesday as the Atlanta Braves look for their seventh straight win when they wrap up a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Lefty Ken Waldichuk will get the start for Oakland.

The Braves will stick with their same grouping with the exception of Travis d’Arnaud who returns to the lineup in place of William Contreras. Marcell Ozuna gets another start in left field while Robbie Grossman will play right and round out the order hitting ninth.

For the A’s, Stephen Vogt will get the start at first base and will hit cleanup. Former Braves prospect Shea Langeliers will start behind the plate and hit eighth.

Waldichuk in the windup on a Wednesday



12:37pm PT vs. Braves

NBCSCA

Bloomberg 960 AM

: https://t.co/M834H8sLrm

: https://t.co/sssl73aCEn

Starting pitcher: Waldichuk — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 7, 2022

Wednesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 3:37 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.