September 7: Braves 7, Athletics 3

Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered in support of Spencer Strider to help the Atlanta Braves to a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Atlanta extends its winning streak to seven-straight games and completes a two-game sweep of Oakland. Spencer Strider walked three, allowed two runs and needed 36 pitches to navigate the first inning. He settled in from there and retired 16 of the final 17 hitters he faced. Grissom finished with two hits, including a two-run home run that tied the game.

Wednesday Notables

Home Runs: Vaughn Grissom (5), Dansby Swanson (18), Seth Brown (21)

WP — Spencer Strider (10-4): 6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 9 K

LP — Ken Waldichuk (0-1): 5.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Up Next

The Braves will enjoy an off day Thursday before traveling to Seattle where they will begin a three-game series against the Mariners Friday.