Huascar Ynoa undergoes Tommy John surgery

Atlanta right-hander had spent most of the season at Gwinnett

MLB: APR 11 Nationals at Braves Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Wednesday evening that right-hander Huascar Ynoa underwent successful surgery to reconstruct the ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington Texas.

Ynoa began the season in Atlanta’s rotation, but struggled in two starts allowing 11 hits and 10 runs in 6 2/3 innings. His struggles continued at Gwinnett where he appeared in 18 games while posting a 5.68 ERA and a 4.99 FIP in 77 2/3 innings. His last appearance came on August 24 where he allowed three hits over two scoreless innings against Lehigh Valley.

The Braves acquired Ynoa from the Minnesota Twins in July of 2017 in exchange for veteran starter Jaime Garcia and catcher Anthony Recker. He played a key part in Atlanta’s rotation early on in the 2021 season before suffering a broken wrist after he punched the dugout bench after coming out of a game in Milwaukee. He wasn’t as effective after he returned and was scratched from a scheduled start in the Division Series due to shoulder inflammation.

Having the surgery this late in the season will largely rule him out for most of if not all of the 2023 season.

