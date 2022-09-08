Braves News: Spencer Strider stars in sweep, Ynoa surgery, more

Spencer Strider had another impressive start on Wednesday, as the Braves completed the two game sweep of the Athletics, who are very bad at baseball. Strider was very shaky in the first inning, as he walked three batters and required 36 pitches to get out of the inning. He then remembered that he is better than the entire Oakland roster and dominated for the rest of the game, leaving with 6.0 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts, just the 3 walks, and only the 2 runs allowed. Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson each had a big homer to do the work on the offensive side, along with some sequencing runs.

Braves News

Here is our game recap from the fun 7-3 win over the A’s.

Huascar Ynoa got Tommy John surgery somewhat out of the blue.

MLB News

Mets’ Max Scherzer hit the IL with a left side injury in what is expected to be a short term stint.

Christian Yelich, who has just not been the same player that he was since 2019 hit an absolute monster of a homer at 499 feet estimated on Statcast.