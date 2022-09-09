Atlanta Braves News: Mariners series preview, potential MLB rule changes, and more

The Atlanta Braves have a rare series on deck as the road trip continues to T-Mobile Park for a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have 77 wins on the season and are second in the American League West.

Historically, the Braves are 7-9 against the Mariners. Their last matchup came in 2017 when the Mariners traveled to Atlanta and took two of three.

The Braves look to start the series on a high note tonight at 9:40 EDT as Charlie Morton makes his 27th start against Robbie Ray. It will be Morton’s 11th career start against the M’s.

The series continues late Saturday night with Max Fried on the hill versus George Kirby. Fried is looking for his 14th win of the season. First pitch is set for 9:10 EDT.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon beginning at 4:10 EDT. The Braves have yet to announce their starter. The Mariners are sending Marco Gonzalez to the mound.

The Braves have a seven-game win streak on the line as they head to the Emerald City.

Braves News:

Prospect Drew Lugbauer homered twice to cap off a successful night for the Mississippi Braves. More in the minor league recap.

The Braves have a lot to consider when putting together their playoff rotation.

MLB News:

MLB proposed several rule changes effective in 2023, including a pitch clock, defensive positioning, and more.

The New York Yankees placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day IL with inflammation in his right foot. The move is retroactive to September 5. Since August 1, LeMahieu has put together a .187/.254/.243 line.