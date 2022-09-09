Charlie Morton, Braves will try to make it eight straight wins Friday against the Mariners

After completing a two-game sweep in Oakland, the Atlanta Braves will continue their road trip with a three-game series in Seattle against the Mariners which will get underway Friday night. The series will feature a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league. Atlanta has won seven straight and at 86-51, are just a half game behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings. Seattle has won eight of 10 overall and while they are 11 games back of the Astros in the AL West, they currently hold the second wild card in the AL and are poised to bring a long playoff drought to an end.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Braves in Friday’s opener. Morton has had an up and down season overall although he has overcome a very slow start. He was solid in his last outing allowing four hits and one run to go along with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings against the Marlins.

While the Braves have handled left-handed pitching well this season, they will have a tough task Friday night against Robbie Ray in the opener. Ray got off to a slow start in 2022, but has been a big part of the Mariners’ surge in the second half. He allowed six hits over six scoreless innings against the Guardians in his last start. He has allowed just one run in his last three outings combined (19 2/3 innings).

Atlanta’s young guns have been carrying the load offensively since the calendar flipped to September. Vaughn Grissom had six hits in the two games in Oakland and is 10-for-21 with two homers in his last six games. Michael Harris has been just as hot going 11-for-24 with two homers over that same stretch.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has started seven straight games as the DH as the Braves have looked to do what they can to limit the soreness he is dealing with in his surgically repaired knee. In those seven games, Acuña is 8-for-30 with three doubles and a home run.

Friday’s game will begin at 9:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively online by Apple TV+. The games can still be seen free without a subscription via the Apple TV app.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 9, 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Streaming: APPLE TV+

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan