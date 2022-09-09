Battery Power TV: ROY candidates headline Atlanta Braves vs. Seattle Mariners

Young stars. Everywhere.

The Atlanta Braves’ three-game series with the Seattle Mariners will be full of them, including Rookie of the Year candidates Michael Harris II and Julio Rodriguez.

Grant McCauley and Cory McCartney on all the youth being served in the Braves’ first trip to Seattle since 2014. Plus, a National League East race that is set up to be the best in baseball over the closing weeks, one where it’s a question of the New York Mets’ easy schedule vs. Atlanta’s red-hot play.

