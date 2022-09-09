Braves vs Mariners game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it eight straight wins Friday night when they continue their road trip with a rare stop in Seattle to face the Mariners. Charlie Morton will get the start for Atlanta while Seattle will go with veteran left-hander Robbie Ray.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will serve as the DH for the eighth straight game for Atlanta. Travis d’Arnaud will hit fifth and be behind the plate. Marcell Ozuna remains in the lineup in left field and will bat eighth while Robbie Grossman gets another start in right field and will hit ninth.

For the Mariners, Julio Rodriguez will lead off and play center field. Ty France will play first and hit second. Former Reds Eugenio Suarez will play third base and bat cleanup while Jesse Winker is in the fifth spot and will play left field.

Friday’s game is scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+.