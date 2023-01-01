This Day in Braves History: January 1

Braves Franchise History

2015 - The Braves acquire Manny Banuelos from the Yankees in exchange for pitchers David Carpenter and Chasen Shreve. Banuelos will appear in seven games for the Braves while posting a 5.13 ERA and a 5.37 FIP in 26 1/3 innings. Atlanta will release him in August of 2016. Banuelos will return to the majors with the White Sox in 2019 and will split the 2022 season with the Yankees and Pirates.

MLB History

1927 - The Brooklyn Robins announce that outfielder Zack Wheat has been released after 18 seasons. Wheat led the NL in hitting with a .335 average in 1918 and will hit .324 with Philadelphia in his final major league season in 1927.

1943 - Josh Gibson suffers a nervous breakdown and is admitted to St. Francis hospital for treatment. He will be released in time to travel to Arizona to get in shape for the upcoming season.

1961 - Briggs Stadium is officially renamed as “Tiger Stadium”

1970 - Chub Feeney begins his 16-year run as president of the National League. Feeney replaces Warren Giles who held the position for 18 years.

1974 - Lee MacPhail takes over as American League president replacing the retiring Joe Cronin.

2009 - Major League Baseball launches MLB Network, a cable and satellite television channel based out of Secaucus, New Jersey.

