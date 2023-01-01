Braves News: Welcome to 2023, minor league signing, more

Well, it is now 2023, folks, and the Braves appear primed to make it another good year for the team. 2022 was a fun year for the Braves following the World Series, although it didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to in the postseason. The Braves swung some big trades, for Matt Olson and Sean Murphy, had some stud rookie debuts, some breakouts of existing players, and more. Hopefully more of the same in 2023, but perhaps with a better postseason. As we approach spring training, the Braves still could very reasonably make an addition at shortstop, left field, or designated hitter, although whether they will actually make an addition of significance is an open question.

Braves News

Demetrius remembered the Braves we lost in 2022

We took a look at our top 10 most viewed articles of the year

The Braves made a minor league signing of a guy with some major league experience

MLB News

Detroit and Baltimore made a minor trade.

The Cubs may be interested in signing Eric Hosmer.