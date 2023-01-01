Filed under: New Year’s Day open thread By Kris Willis@Kris_Willis Jan 1, 2023, 12:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: New Year’s Day open thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images Happy New Year everyone! More From Battery Power This Day in Braves History: January 1 Braves News: Welcome to 2023, minor league signing, more New Year’s Eve open thread 2022: Braves in memoriam The most read articles on Battery Power in 2022 This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Eddie Mathews to the Astros Loading comments...
Loading comments...