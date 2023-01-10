This Day in Braves History: Bruce Sutter is elected to the Hall of Fame

Braves Franchise History

1928 - The Boston Braves acquire second baseman Rogers Hornsby from the Giants in exchange for outfielder Jimmy Welsh. Hornsby will lead the NL with a .387 batting average in the upcoming season.

MLB History

1913 - The Reds acquire Mordecai Brown from the Cubs.

1918 - Connie Mack trades first baseman Stuffy McInnis, the last remaining player from the famed $100,000 infield, to the Red Sox for three players to be named later. Philadelphia will later receive Larry Gardner, Tilly Walker and Hick Cody.

1950 - Cleveland dismisses coach George Susce when his son George D. Susce signs with the Red Sox.

1983 - A preliminary injunction is issued by the New York Supreme Court barring the Yankees from playing their opening games against the Tigers in Denver, Colorado. The Yankees wanted to move the games fearing renovations to Yankee Stadium would not be completed in time.

1984 - Luis Aparicio, Don Drysdale and Harmon Killebrew are elected to the Hall of Fame.

1991 - The Astros acquire Curt Schilling, Pete Harnisch and outfielder Steve Finley from the Orioles in exchange for first baseman Glenn Davis.

1992 - The Yankees trade second baseman Steve Sax to the White Sox in exchange for pitchers Melido Perez, Domingo Jean and Bob Wickman.

1995 - Arbitrator Thomas Roberts awards 11 players a total of almost $10 million as a result of collusion charges brought against the owners.

2002 - The Yankees and David Wells agree to a two-year, $7 million deal.

2006 - Bruce Sutter is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

2011 - After winning World Series MVP, Edgar Renteria settles for a one-year deal with the Reds.

2013 - Justin Upton invokes his no-trade clause and vetoes a deal that would have sent him to the Mariners.

2015 - Oakland acquires utility man Ben Zobrist and shortstop Yunel Escobar from the Rays in exchange for catcher John Jason along with prospects Boog Powell and Daniel Robertson.

2018 - The Mets re-sign outfielder Jay Bruce to a three-year, $39 million deal.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.