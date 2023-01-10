 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: MLB reinstates John Coppolella, Luke Jackson signs with Giants, more

Monday was a day headlined by news concerning former Braves on and off the field.

By Shawn Coleman
As the second full week of the new year got started, many Braves fans were likely treated to some surprising and interesting news on Monday. John Coppolella, the former general manager of the Braves, was reinstated from a lifetime ban by Major League Baseball.

Coppolella was banned due to not cooperating with MLB officials as they investigated actions by Coppolella and the Braves front office that resulted in the Braves infamous international signing scandal and punishment in November of 2017. At the time, the penalties handed to Coppolella and the Braves were considered by many to be severe. While the Braves overcame the penalties in recent years, there had been little news on Coppolella until Monday.

While he has been reinstated, this does not guarantee Coppolella will land an MLB job in the near future. However, outside of going against the rules, Coppolella did have success building up the Braves farm system and depth of young talent in his time as general manager. It will be interesting to see if a franchise offers him an opportunity work in baseball once again.

