Daily Hammer Podcast: John Coppolella reinstated by MLB

Monday started off with quite the surprise for many Braves fans and many in general around Major League Baseball. Former Braves GM John Coppolella was reinstated from a lifetime ban, a punishment received for not cooperating with MLB’s investigation into the Braves back in 2017. At the time, the lifetime ban and overall penalties placed on the Braves were eye-opening. Fortunately, the franchise was able to overcome the penalties in time, and now Coppolella can return to work in baseball in some capacity if a franchise where to hire him.
Shawn Coleman looks at this and other Braves news:
- Coppy’s reinstatement puts closure on 2017’s scandal
- Coppolella may still find difficulty finding a position in baseball
- Luke Jackson Signs with the Giants
- Carols Correa in Talks with the Twins
- Arbitration Figures exchanged on Friday
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...