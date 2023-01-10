Daily Hammer Podcast: John Coppolella reinstated by MLB

Monday started off with quite the surprise for many Braves fans and many in general around Major League Baseball. Former Braves GM John Coppolella was reinstated from a lifetime ban, a punishment received for not cooperating with MLB’s investigation into the Braves back in 2017. At the time, the lifetime ban and overall penalties placed on the Braves were eye-opening. Fortunately, the franchise was able to overcome the penalties in time, and now Coppolella can return to work in baseball in some capacity if a franchise where to hire him.

Shawn Coleman looks at this and other Braves news:

Coppy’s reinstatement puts closure on 2017’s scandal

Coppolella may still find difficulty finding a position in baseball

Luke Jackson Signs with the Giants

Carols Correa in Talks with the Twins

Arbitration Figures exchanged on Friday

