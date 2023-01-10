Hot Stove open thread

Tuesday has been an eventful day around Major League Baseball as the Carlos Correa saga appears to have finally come to an end. After agreeing to deals with the Giants and Mets, it looks as though Correa is going to end up right back where he started in Minnesota after agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal. The pact also includes vesting options for an additional four-years and $70 million bringing the total sum to $270 million.
As always, the deal was pending a physical, but it appears that the Twins are familiar with the situation with his ankle that was flagged by both the Giants and the Mets.
Here are the rest of Tuesday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:
- Braves’ president Alex Anthopoulos was a guest on the 755 is Real podcast with The Athletic’s David O’Brien and former reliever Eric Flaherty.
- The biggest non-Correa story so far this week is Tuesday’s announcement that Red Sox infielder Trevor Story underwent internal brace surgery on his right elbow. No official timetable, but this sort of surgery usually sidelines a player between 4-6 months.
- The Washington Nationals announced the addition of outfielder Corey Dickerson on a one-year deal worth $2.25 million. Dickerson hit .267/.300/.399 with six home runs in 297 plate appearances with the Cardinals last season.
- Former Marlins manager Don Mattingly has been named as an advisor to the Nashville Stars Baseball Group that is looking to bring an expansion franchise to Nashville. Mattingly will still serve as bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays during the upcoming season.
- The Pirates traded right-hander Zach Thompson to the Blue Jays in exchange for minor league outfielder Chavez Young. Thompson was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh last week.
- The Twins acquired right-hander A.J. Alexy from the Nationals in exchange for right-hander Christian Jimenez. Alexy had been designated for assignment by Washington last week.
