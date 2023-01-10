Hot Stove open thread

Tuesday has been an eventful day around Major League Baseball as the Carlos Correa saga appears to have finally come to an end. After agreeing to deals with the Giants and Mets, it looks as though Correa is going to end up right back where he started in Minnesota after agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal. The pact also includes vesting options for an additional four-years and $70 million bringing the total sum to $270 million.

As always, the deal was pending a physical, but it appears that the Twins are familiar with the situation with his ankle that was flagged by both the Giants and the Mets.

Here are the rest of Tuesday’s headlines from around Major League Baseball: