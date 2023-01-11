This Day in Braves History: Atlanta acquires Luiz Gohara from the Mariners

Braves Franchise History

2017 - The Braves acquire Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows from the Mariners in exchange for Shae Simmons and Mallex Smith. Seattle with then send Smith to the Rays along with Carlos Vargas and Ryan Yarbrough in exchange for lefty Drew Smyly.

MLB History

1909 - The National Commission approves owner Charles Murphy’s payment of a $10,000 bonus to his Cubs players for their win in the 1908 World Series.

1932 - Bill Terry sends his $13,500 contract back to the New York Giants. Terry just missed out on a batting title the previous season, led the league in runs scored (121), triples (20) and was second in the league in hits with 254. Yet he was offered a $9,000 cut from his previous salary in 1931.

1949 - The Story Quarry site is selected as the site for the new Milwaukee County Stadium. Construction will begin in October of 1950.

1960 - The Cubs acquire outfielder Richie Ashburn from the Phillies in exchange for infielders Alvin Dark and Jim Woods, and pitcher John Buzhardt.

1968 - Ewing Kauffman becomes the owner of the new Kansas City Royals club of the American League.

1971 - Tigers reliever John Hiller suffers a heart attack and will miss the entire 1971 season. He will make a comeback in 1973 and set a major league record for saves in a season with 38.

1973 - Major League owners approve the use of the Designated Hitter in the American League as experiment on a three year basis.

1983 - The Yankees name Billy Martin as their manager for the third time in eight years. Martin replaces Clyde King, who is moved into a front office role.

1997 - The Red Sox sign free agent Steve Avery.

2000 - Carlton Fisk and Tony Perez are elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA.

2002 - After a one-year experiment, the Orioles plan to return Camden Yards to its original dimensions by moving the fences in.

2005 - The Diamondbacks trade Randy Johnson to the Yankees in a three team deal that also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona receives Javier Vazquez, Dioner Navarro and Brad Halsey from the Yankees. They will later send Navarro and three minor league prospects to the Dodgers for Sean Green.

2010 - Aroldis Chapman signs a six-year, $30.25 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

2011 - Trevor Hoffman announces his retirement after 18 seasons in the majors.

