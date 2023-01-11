Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Atlanta’s offseason, Carlos Correa saga, more

News from the Atlanta Braves was slow on Tuesday, but the hot stove did warm up for the remainder of Major League Baseball. The Carlos Correa saga appears to have *finally* come to an end, Trevor Story underwent surgery, and a couple trades were announced.

In terms of Braves news, GM Alex Anthopoulos caught up with David O’Brien of the Athletic and former reliever Eric O’Flaherty to discuss the Braves’ offseason thus far, bullpen depth, and more.

We’ve got a couple of other Braves notes to get you through your Wednesday.

More Braves News:

The Braves front office has done an incredible job at locking up several of the young guys long-term. Let’s take a look at the Braves’ extensions and what they mean for the club.

The Daily Hammer Podcast discusses John Coppolella’s return to baseball, Luke Jackson’s departure, and more.

MLB News:

After deals fell through with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, shortstop Carlos Correa will be returning to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200M deal. As usual, the deal is pending a physical, which turned the other clubs away from the 28-year-old.

Nelson Cruz’s market has expanded to the San Diego Padres, reported by Jon Heyman.

32-year-old Scott Oberg announced his retirement on Instagram Tuesday. Oberg took part in five big league seasons with the Colorado Rockies. Although he will not return to the mound, he has taken a position with the club as a special assistant to baseball operations.

Former Braves catcher Stephen Vogt is now part of the Seattle Mariners’ 2023 coaching staff. He will serve as the major league coach and director of pitching strategy.

Boston Red Sox INF Trevor Story underwent internal brace surgery on his throwing elbow. While a 2023 return is possible, he may sit out for the entirety of the season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially announced the signing of 1B Brandon Belt to a one-year, $9.3M deal.

The Minnesota Twins have acquired RHP AJ Alexy from the Washington Nationals. In exchange, the Nats will receive righty Cristian Jimenez.

The Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year, $2.25M deal with outfielder Corey Dickerson. After playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022, the 33-year-old entered free agency.

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded RHP Zach Thompson to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a minor league outfielder.

Former Miami Marlins skipper Don Mattingly joins the Nashville Stars in hopes to bring a franchise to Music City.