Hot Stove open thread

Here is a look at Wednesday’s biggest storylines from around Major League Baseball:
- The Minnesota Twins officially announced the signing of Carlos Correa Wednesday morning. To make room on the 40-man roster, Minnesota designated outfielder Kyle Garlick for assignment.
- The Boston Red Sox officially announced a 10-year extension with third baseman Rafael Devers.
- The New York Mets are among the teams with reported interest in lefty reliever Zack Britton.
- Outfielders Jo Adell and Mickey Monica are likely to begin the season in the minors according to Angels GM Perry Minasian.
- The Giants are one of the teams with interest in free agent catcher Gary Sanchez.
- Lewin Diaz’s crazy offseason continues as he was designated for assignment by the Orioles to clear a roster spot for pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for cash considerations.
