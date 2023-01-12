Braves News: IFA primer, Correa finally signs, more

Well Carlos Correa finally was able to get a contract across the finish line with the M......innesota Twins. It is both highly amusing and good for the Braves that he did not go to the Mets after Steve Cohen talked about the Mets needing him on the record. This switch puts the Mets back in territory of spending a historically large amount of money to essentially bring back the same quality team as last year, which is still a very good team, of course. Meanwhile, Correa gets $200 million guaranteed, which is significantly less than he had been offered earlier in the offseason, but still a hefty sum that is so much that he probably won’t even notice the difference in quality of life, especially with the potential for an extra $70 million if he stays healthy.

Braves News

Matt posted a great primer for International Free agency, in which the Braves are linked to one of the best prospects in the class.

Wednesday marked the anniversary of the trade for Luis Gohara. Boy isn’t that a doozy of a name to remember?

The Blue Jays signed former Brave Jay Jackson.

MLB News

Carlos Correa finalized his deal with the Twins.

The Dodgers traded a prospect for Miguel Rojas from the Marlins.

The Padres signed Nelson Cruz for only $1 million at 42 years old.

The Oakland A’s signed Shintaro Fujinami from Japan.

Lewin Diaz was once again DFA’d after the Orioles made a minor trade with the Red Sox.