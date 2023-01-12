Hot Stove open thread

Here is a look at the biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball for Thursday, January 12:
- The Dodgers announced Thursday that Trevor Bauer cleared waivers and was given his unconditional release.
- Matt Holiday resigned as bench coach of the Cardinals Thursday and was replaced by Joe McEwing. Holiday accepted the job back in November, but recently had second thoughts.
- The Mariners officially announced the signing of outfielder AJ Pollock to a one-year, $7 million deal. The deal also includes a reported $3 million in available incentives.
- The Texas Rangers agreed to a minor league deal with veteran catcher Sandy Leon.
