 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hot Stove open thread

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: SEP 10 Braves at Nationals Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here is a look at the biggest headlines from around Major League Baseball for Thursday, January 12:

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power