Braves News: Michael Harris among top 10 center fielders, arbitration deadline, more

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II was ranked as the fifth best center fielder in the league by MLB Network. Mike Trout currently tops the list.

Michael Harris had an incredible 2022. At the end of May, he was called to the big leagues straight from Double-A. After his call to the majors, he appeared in 1021 frames at center field for the Braves. He had 252 putouts in 257 opportunities and committed just two errors.

Things went right on the offensive side of the ball, too, as he tallied 19 home runs and put together a .297 batting average.

Harris wrapped up 2022 with the National League Rookie of the Year award. His ranking on MLB Network’s current-best center fielders was much deserved.

