Daily Hammer: Arbitration Deadline and Andruw Jones HOF Progress

While some across baseball have speculated January could be a bit more active on the trade market than earlier offseason, there are plenty of other dates to notice on the colander this month. Today is the day teams and players exchanged salary figures for 2023 before potential arbitration. On January 15th, the international signing period begins. And on January 24th, the 2023 Hall of Fame class will be announced. If you are a Braves fan, the past, present, and future will all potentially be impacted/honored in the next few weeks.

Shawn Coleman looks at several topics on the Daily Hammer-

Carlos Correa is a Twin and not a Met, which is significant for NL East race

Arbitration deadline puts the short-term futures for Max Fried and AJ Minter in spotlight

International Signing period begins on January 15th

Andruw Jones is making exciting progress in HOF voting, even if an induction may not happen this year

